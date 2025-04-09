Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 267,619 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267,619 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.17% of Trustmark worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trustmark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,686,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,493,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,355,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,515,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 32.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,356,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,175,000 after buying an additional 333,390 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Trustmark from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.67. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $40.73.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Trustmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

