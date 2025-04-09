Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 54,791 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,643 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 54,791 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.50% of REX American Resources worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in REX American Resources by 34.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in REX American Resources during the third quarter worth $246,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in REX American Resources by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of REX stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.69. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $60.41.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.36. REX American Resources had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $158.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

REX American Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 26th that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

