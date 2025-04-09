Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 66,145 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,145 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.43% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $61.67.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

