Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 85,649 Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 975,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,649 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Real Brokerage were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Real Brokerage by 488.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 111,312 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 108,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Real Brokerage by 607.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 542,653 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 463.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 59,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REAX opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $850.34 million, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.11 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 73.22% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

REAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Real Brokerage in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

