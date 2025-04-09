Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $4.42 Million Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Toro by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toro by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:TTC opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 4,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Toro’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Northland Securities upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

