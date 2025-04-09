Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Barclays

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Associated Banc from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 116.46%.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $172,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,021.45. This represents a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $71,004.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,897.35. This represents a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $37,662,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $36,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,066,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,798,000 after buying an additional 1,444,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,838,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,638,000 after buying an additional 1,272,441 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 263.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,597,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

