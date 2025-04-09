Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1,794.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGO opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.07). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 70.37%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

