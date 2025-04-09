Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 697.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,446,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,019,886,000 after buying an additional 275,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,081,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $478,349,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,275.44. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $504.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $574.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.52 and a 1-year high of $715.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

