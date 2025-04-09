Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Barclays

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

BANC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Banc of California from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.09.

Banc of California stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Banc of California had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.06%. Research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

