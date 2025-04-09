BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKU. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point raised their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BKU stock opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 40.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $113,772.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $430,955. This represents a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti purchased 1,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $32,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,103.06. This represents a 4.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 3,430.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 173,681 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 165.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 188,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

