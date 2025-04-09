Barclays Cuts FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $45.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FOXA. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FOX from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on FOX from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Get FOX alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FOXA

FOX Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. FOX has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FOX will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 554,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,531 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 241,314.3% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FOX by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 14.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.