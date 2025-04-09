Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Price

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James set a $51.50 price objective on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.50 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AZEK from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Get AZEK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZEK

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.53. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 19,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $882,192.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,152 shares in the company, valued at $40,668,756.96. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,518,624. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,729,000 after purchasing an additional 45,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AZEK by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,564,000 after buying an additional 90,206 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 24.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after acquiring an additional 24,249 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.