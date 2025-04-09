Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Price

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

COLB opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.69%.

In other news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $116,461.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,545.31. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at $352,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at about $484,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 219.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 146,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth about $390,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

