Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Stock Price

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

JELD-WEN Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of JELD stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.93.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $841,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,259,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,787,347.60. This represents a 0.91 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,400. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 720,137 shares of company stock worth $4,580,187 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,054.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

