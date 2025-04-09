Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Price

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Melius upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Melius Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

NYSE:LUV opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director C. David Cush purchased 5,000 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,011 shares in the company, valued at $570,900.33. This trade represents a 35.69 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 889 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 41.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

