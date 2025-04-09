Barclays Lowers Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $64.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

EIX stock opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. Edison International has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average of $70.88.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Edison International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 19,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

