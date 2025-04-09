Barclays Lowers Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $115.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MHK. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.36.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $98.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.64. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $97.34 and a 12 month high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,616,168.96. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 19,529 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12,165.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 308,038 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 165.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, QSM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

