B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Position Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 267,455 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 764,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 129,202 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $962,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

BGS opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $482.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $551.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.95 million. Research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -23.90%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

