Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.05. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 71,529 shares traded.

Bion Environmental Technologies Trading Down 15.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, which remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs’ waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.

