Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 381,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 176,240 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 565.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,791,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,873,000 after buying an additional 1,522,370 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 173,942 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BLMN opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.67 million, a PE ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 1.76.

Bloomin’ Brands Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.27%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $79,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

