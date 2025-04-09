Broadwood Partners, L.P. Buys 497,631 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 497,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $7,917,309.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,194,210 shares in the company, valued at $209,919,881.10. This trade represents a 3.92 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 7th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 138,054 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $2,155,022.94.
- On Wednesday, April 2nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 31,780 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $553,925.40.
- On Monday, March 31st, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 22,189 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $387,419.94.
- On Thursday, March 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 3,620 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $63,277.60.
- On Tuesday, March 25th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 34,296 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $598,122.24.
- On Thursday, March 20th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 108,720 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,611.20.
- On Tuesday, March 18th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 93,124 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $1,633,394.96.
- On Monday, March 3rd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 249,503 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,151,729.92.
- On Thursday, February 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 259,316 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $4,421,337.80.
- On Friday, February 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 36,532 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $565,880.68.
STAAR Surgical Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.31 million, a P/E ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38.
Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on STAA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.
STAAR Surgical Company Profile
STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.
