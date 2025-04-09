Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Position Increased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Cactus were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Cactus by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Cactus by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Cactus by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Stock Down 6.7 %

WHD stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.74. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $272.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

