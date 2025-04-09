Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.09.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CADE

Cadence Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

CADE opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.87. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Bank

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Cadence Bank by 716.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 504.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.