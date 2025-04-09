Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.60. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 5,041 shares traded.

Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.

