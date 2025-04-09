Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Calithera Biosciences shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 10,853 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CALA

Calithera Biosciences Stock Up 66.7 %

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.