Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,676 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Camden National were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Camden National by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 99,097 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 38.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camden National by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Camden National by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Camden National by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Camden National from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden National in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Camden National in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Camden National Stock Performance

Shares of CAC opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $50.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $616.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Camden National had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

