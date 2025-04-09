Cannabis Stocks To Consider – April 6th

Innovative Industrial Properties, Turning Point Brands, Gibraltar Industries, Indivior, and Tilray are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares in companies that grow, produce, distribute, or research cannabis and cannabis-based products. These stocks give investors exposure to the legal cannabis industry, which can include sectors such as medical marijuana, recreational cannabis, and ancillary services like equipment supply or biotechnology recovery. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

NYSE:IIPR traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,831. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $138.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 11.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of TPB traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 620,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,098. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $969.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.51. 437,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,828. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $81.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.21.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDV traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. 1,504,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,748. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 0.93. Indivior has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $21.64.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

TLRY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 22,175,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,712,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $555.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.88.

