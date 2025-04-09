Carl C. Icahn Acquires 244,200 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Stock

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 244,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $3,934,062.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69,107,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,316,637.58. This represents a 0.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVI opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 269.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 3,908.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 41,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 40,840 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 60,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in CVR Energy by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 750,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 269,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVI

About CVR Energy

(Get Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.