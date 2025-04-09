Carl C. Icahn Buys 6,071 Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Stock

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 6,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.65 per share, for a total transaction of $404,632.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,637,673. The trade was a 2.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:UAN opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.89. CVR Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $88.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.56 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 20.61%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 121.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVR Partners by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVR Partners during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

