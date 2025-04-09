Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,821 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

