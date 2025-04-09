Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 27.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $527.69 million, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.49. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.86%.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.