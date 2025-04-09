Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,458,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413,976 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Certara were worth $26,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Certara by 839.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Certara by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 442.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CERT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Certara from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Certara Price Performance

Shares of CERT opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.25, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.64. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37.

Certara Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

