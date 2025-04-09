Christine S. Wheatley Sells 30,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $2,083,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,057.28. The trade was a 19.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kroger Price Performance

KR opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $71.93.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Kroger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

