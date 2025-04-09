Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Price

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OSK. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.38.

NYSE OSK opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.46. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $127.94.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 40.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

