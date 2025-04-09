Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$59.18 and traded as low as C$59.14. Cogeco shares last traded at C$59.81, with a volume of 28,580 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$567.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$58.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 605.15.

Cogeco Inc is a telecommunications company. The company has two reportable operating segments, namely Canadian broadband services and American broadband services. The Canadian and American broadband services segments provide a wide range of Internet, video, and telephony services primarily to residential customers, as well as business services across their coverage areas.

