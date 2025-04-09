Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 160,000 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,784,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,992,629.47. This trade represents a 1.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 240,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $1,881,600.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 354,901 shares of Owens & Minor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $3,261,540.19.

On Friday, February 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,738,511 shares of Owens & Minor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $16,324,618.29.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE OMI opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $602.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.02. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 152,999 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 126.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 103,871 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 84,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 53,529 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,083,000 after purchasing an additional 78,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

