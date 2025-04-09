Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,434,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,082,000 after purchasing an additional 108,284 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $70.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $738.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.38 million. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.