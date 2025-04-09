Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Matthews International by 1,865.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.12). Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.76%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

