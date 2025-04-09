Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $461,000 Stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $66,619.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,500.21. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,575 shares of company stock worth $123,957. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHLS shares. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $4.60 to $3.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $529.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.