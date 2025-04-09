Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $505,000 Stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 380.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on UTI shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. Analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,017.85. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $220,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,360.03. The trade was a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,219 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,895. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.