Corebridge Financial Inc. Invests $508,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $438,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 183,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 333,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.56.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
