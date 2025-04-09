Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,519 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. William Blair lowered Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of CXM stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In related news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $241,771.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 968,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,879.68. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Stories

