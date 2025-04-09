Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 135,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 43,123 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

PCRX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

