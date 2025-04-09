Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $15,215,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Centrus Energy by 79.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 426,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,380,000 after acquiring an additional 188,478 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 52,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

Shares of NYSE:LEU opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $929.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.77. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $122.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,154.62. This trade represents a 29.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

