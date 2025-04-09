Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 3,841 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in MFA Financial by 74.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 157,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 67,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MFA Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,579,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,700,000 after acquiring an additional 151,321 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,005,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,985,000 after purchasing an additional 111,331 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in MFA Financial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 902.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 337,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of MFA stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $877.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.61. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97.

MFA Financial Increases Dividend

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.83%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

