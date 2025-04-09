Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 421 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank First were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Bank First in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank First during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank First during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank First

In other news, Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick purchased 1,000 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.07 per share, for a total transaction of $102,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,782.45. This trade represents a 49.14 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Mcconeghy acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.72 per share, with a total value of $40,173.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $211,440. The trade was a 23.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Stock Performance

BFC opened at $98.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank First Co. has a 52-week low of $74.90 and a 52-week high of $110.49. The firm has a market cap of $981.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average is $99.56.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Bank First had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank First Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

Bank First Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

