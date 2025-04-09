Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDFS. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 924,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after buying an additional 29,097 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 418,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 53,037 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,063,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after acquiring an additional 161,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PDF Solutions

In other PDF Solutions news, CEO John Kachig Kibarian purchased 34,356 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $783,316.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,507,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,162,153.60. This trade represents a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $92,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,556.44. This represents a 21.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDF Solutions Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of PDFS opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $641.86 million, a PE ratio of 164.10 and a beta of 1.62.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 3.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

