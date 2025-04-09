Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.70 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 13.65 ($0.17). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 13.76 ($0.18), with a volume of 488,783 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 23.50 ($0.30) price objective on shares of Corero Network Security in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get Corero Network Security alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security Trading Up 2.8 %

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of £92.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.70.

In other Corero Network Security news, insider Carl Herberger acquired 106,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £19,175.40 ($24,502.17). 77.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corero Network Security Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corero Network Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corero Network Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.