CVW CleanTech (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CVW CleanTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.47. CVW CleanTech shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 1,540 shares changing hands.
CVW CleanTech Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60.
CVW CleanTech Company Profile
CVW CleanTech Inc develops technologies for the recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands. It develops Creating Value from Waste technology. The company was formerly known as Titanium Corporation Inc and changed its name to CVW CleanTech Inc in March 2022. CVW CleanTech Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
