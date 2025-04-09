D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Barclays

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $115.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.38 and its 200-day moving average is $151.10. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $113.78 and a 52-week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 702,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,242 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in D.R. Horton by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

